What is the market cap of Beam? The current market cap of Beam is $ 102.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Beam? Currently 4.19B of Beam were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.39M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.41%.

What is the current price of Beam? The price of 1 Beam currently costs $0.00.

How many Beam are there? The current circulating supply of Beam is 51.3B. This is the total amount of Beam that is available.