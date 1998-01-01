What is the market cap of Band? The current market cap of Band is $ 38.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Band? Currently 19.41M of Band were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 4.32M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.60%.

What is the current price of Band? The price of 1 Band currently costs $0.22.

How many Band are there? The current circulating supply of Band is 174.18M. This is the total amount of Band that is available.