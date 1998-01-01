Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.2227

Stats

Market Cap
$38.8M
FDV
$39.06M
Circulating Supply
174.179M
Total Supply
175.42M
24h Volume
$4.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.2227

About

Band Protocol is a decentralized cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. The protocol runs on BandChain, an independent Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK. BandChain is custom-built for oracle computations including settlement, data sourcing, and aggregation. Validators stake the network's native token, BAND, the secure the network and earn a portion of the fees generated by the protocol.

Band FAQs

What is the market cap of Band?

The current market cap of Band is $38.8M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Band?

Currently 19.41M of Band were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $4.32M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.60%.

What is the current price of Band?

The price of 1 Band currently costs $0.22.

How many Band are there?

The current circulating supply of Band is 174.18M. This is the total amount of Band that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Band?

Band currently ranks 448 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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