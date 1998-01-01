What is the market cap of Baby? The current market cap of Baby is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Baby? Currently N/A of Baby were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 537.98K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Baby? The price of 1 Baby currently costs N/A.

How many Baby are there? The current circulating supply of Baby is 954.57B. This is the total amount of Baby that is available.