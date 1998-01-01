What is the market cap of AUSD? The current market cap of AUSD is $ 216.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AUSD? Currently 43.63M of AUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 43.62M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.00%.

What is the current price of AUSD? The price of 1 AUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many AUSD are there? The current circulating supply of AUSD is 216.46M. This is the total amount of AUSD that is available.