Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9998

Stats

Market Cap
$216.41M
FDV
$216.41M
Circulating Supply
216.457M
Total Supply
216.457M
24h Volume
$43.6M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9998

AUSD FAQs

What is the market cap of AUSD?

The current market cap of AUSD is $216.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AUSD?

Currently 43.63M of AUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $43.62M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.00%.

What is the current price of AUSD?

The price of 1 AUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many AUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of AUSD is 216.46M. This is the total amount of AUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AUSD?

AUSD currently ranks 154 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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