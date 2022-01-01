Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.02784

Stats

Market Cap
$19.48M
FDV
$27.84M
Circulating Supply
699.773M
Total Supply
999.806M
24h Volume
$234.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.02784

Aurora FAQs

What is the market cap of Aurora?

The current market cap of Aurora is $19.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aurora?

Currently 8.43M of Aurora were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $234.82K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of Aurora?

The price of 1 Aurora currently costs $0.03.

How many Aurora are there?

The current circulating supply of Aurora is 699.77M. This is the total amount of Aurora that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aurora?

Aurora currently ranks 688 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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