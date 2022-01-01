What is the market cap of Aurora? The current market cap of Aurora is $ 19.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aurora? Currently 8.43M of Aurora were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 234.82K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of Aurora? The price of 1 Aurora currently costs $0.03.

How many Aurora are there? The current circulating supply of Aurora is 699.77M. This is the total amount of Aurora that is available.