What is the market cap of aura? The current market cap of aura is $ 8.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of aura? Currently 65.26M of aura were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 609.24K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.17%.

What is the current price of aura? The price of 1 aura currently costs $0.01.

How many aura are there? The current circulating supply of aura is 963.28M. This is the total amount of aura that is available.