Auki project icon

Auki

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

AUKI

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$31.33M
FDV
$74.39M
Circulating Supply
4.205B
Total Supply
9.991B
24h Volume
$117.4K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

AUKI

/

TOKEN

Auki FAQs

What is the market cap of Auki?

The current market cap of Auki is $31.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Auki?

Currently 15.77M of Auki were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $117.44K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.76%.

What is the current price of Auki?

The price of 1 Auki currently costs $0.01.

How many Auki are there?

The current circulating supply of Auki is 4.2B. This is the total amount of Auki that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Auki?

Auki currently ranks 539 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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