What is the market cap of ARPA? The current market cap of ARPA is $ 9.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ARPA? Currently 307.71M of ARPA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.01M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.14%.

What is the current price of ARPA? The price of 1 ARPA currently costs $0.01.

How many ARPA are there? The current circulating supply of ARPA is 982.17M. This is the total amount of ARPA that is available.