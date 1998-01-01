Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.009772

Stats

Market Cap
$9.6M
FDV
$19.54M
Circulating Supply
982.175M
Total Supply
2B
24h Volume
$3.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.009772

About

ARPA is a layer two protocol utilizing Multi Party Computation (MPC) for analyzing sensitive data. When deployed on a layer one, it allows the sharing and analysis of sensitive data without compromising the sensitive nature of the data itself. This is especially important for any layer one where all transactions are public.

ARPA FAQs

What is the market cap of ARPA?

The current market cap of ARPA is $9.6M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ARPA?

Currently 307.71M of ARPA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.01M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.14%.

What is the current price of ARPA?

The price of 1 ARPA currently costs $0.01.

How many ARPA are there?

The current circulating supply of ARPA is 982.17M. This is the total amount of ARPA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ARPA?

ARPA currently ranks 924 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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