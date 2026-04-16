What is the market cap of ARK? The current market cap of ARK is $ 33.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ARK? Currently 5.47M of ARK were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 928.48K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.35%.

What is the current price of ARK? The price of 1 ARK currently costs $0.17.

How many ARK are there? The current circulating supply of ARK is 196.13M. This is the total amount of ARK that is available.