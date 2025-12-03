What is the market cap of Arc? The current market cap of Arc is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Arc? Currently N/A of Arc were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 175.32K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Arc? The price of 1 Arc currently costs N/A.

How many Arc are there? The current circulating supply of Arc is 1.03B. This is the total amount of Arc that is available.