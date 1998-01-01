$0.2958
Total Score
Unrated
$0.2958
What is the market cap of APEX?
The current market cap of APEX is $40.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of APEX?
Currently 4.95M of APEX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.47M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.05%.
What is the current price of APEX?
The price of 1 APEX currently costs $0.30.
How many APEX are there?
The current circulating supply of APEX is 138.54M. This is the total amount of APEX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of APEX?
APEX currently ranks 427 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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