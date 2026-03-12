Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Circulating Supply
583.333M
Total Supply
10B
24h Volume
$1.9M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

Price unavailable

Blockworks Research

View All
Canton Network: Wall Street's Blockchain

Canton Network: Wall Street's Blockchain

Kunal Doshi

Mantle's Blockchain For Banking

Mantle's Blockchain For Banking

Shaunda Devens

Tokenized Virtual Power Plants

Tokenized Virtual Power Plants

Nick Carpinito

Privacy: Crypto's Sleeping Giant

Privacy: Crypto's Sleeping Giant

Daniel Shapiro

ANT FAQs

What is the market cap of ANT?

The current market cap of ANT is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ANT?

Currently N/A of ANT were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.89M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of ANT?

The price of 1 ANT currently costs N/A.

How many ANT are there?

The current circulating supply of ANT is 583.33M. This is the total amount of ANT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ANT?

ANT currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact