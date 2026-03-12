What is the market cap of ANT? The current market cap of ANT is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ANT? Currently N/A of ANT were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.89M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of ANT? The price of 1 ANT currently costs N/A.

How many ANT are there? The current circulating supply of ANT is 583.33M. This is the total amount of ANT that is available.