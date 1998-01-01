$0.04516
Total Score
Unrated
$0.04516
What is the market cap of ALEO?
The current market cap of ALEO is $48.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of ALEO?
Currently 33M of ALEO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.49M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.14%.
What is the current price of ALEO?
The price of 1 ALEO currently costs $0.05.
How many ALEO are there?
The current circulating supply of ALEO is 1.07B. This is the total amount of ALEO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of ALEO?
ALEO currently ranks 385 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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