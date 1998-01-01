Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.04516

Stats

Market Cap
$48.25M
FDV
$89.3M
Circulating Supply
1.065B
Total Supply
1.977B
24h Volume
$1.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.04516

ALEO FAQs

What is the market cap of ALEO?

The current market cap of ALEO is $48.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ALEO?

Currently 33M of ALEO were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.49M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.14%.

What is the current price of ALEO?

The price of 1 ALEO currently costs $0.05.

How many ALEO are there?

The current circulating supply of ALEO is 1.07B. This is the total amount of ALEO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ALEO?

ALEO currently ranks 385 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact