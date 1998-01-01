What is the market cap of aixbt? The current market cap of aixbt is $ 27.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of aixbt? Currently 325.18M of aixbt were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.96M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.25%.

What is the current price of aixbt? The price of 1 aixbt currently costs $0.03.

How many aixbt are there? The current circulating supply of aixbt is 994.66M. This is the total amount of aixbt that is available.