AGX
/
TOKEN
Total Score
Unrated
AGX
/
TOKEN
What is the market cap of AGIX?
The current market cap of AGIX is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AGIX?
Currently N/A of AGIX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $149.41K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of AGIX?
The price of 1 AGIX currently costs N/A.
How many AGIX are there?
The current circulating supply of AGIX is 100M. This is the total amount of AGIX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AGIX?
AGIX currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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