What is the market cap of AGIX? The current market cap of AGIX is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AGIX? Currently N/A of AGIX were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 149.41K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of AGIX? The price of 1 AGIX currently costs N/A.

How many AGIX are there? The current circulating supply of AGIX is 100M. This is the total amount of AGIX that is available.