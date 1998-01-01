$0.02539
Total Score
Unrated
$0.02539
What is the market cap of Aevo?
The current market cap of Aevo is $23.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Aevo?
Currently 235.15M of Aevo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.97M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.85%.
What is the current price of Aevo?
The price of 1 Aevo currently costs $0.03.
How many Aevo are there?
The current circulating supply of Aevo is 916.33M. This is the total amount of Aevo that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Aevo?
Aevo currently ranks 627 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
The Breakdown
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.
Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.
Blockworks Inc.
133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011
Blockworks Network