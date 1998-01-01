What is the market cap of Aevo? The current market cap of Aevo is $ 23.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aevo? Currently 235.15M of Aevo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.97M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.85%.

What is the current price of Aevo? The price of 1 Aevo currently costs $0.03.

How many Aevo are there? The current circulating supply of Aevo is 916.33M. This is the total amount of Aevo that is available.