What is the market cap of Aergo? The current market cap of Aergo is $ 26.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aergo? Currently 39.29M of Aergo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 2.24M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.70%.

What is the current price of Aergo? The price of 1 Aergo currently costs $0.06.

How many Aergo are there? The current circulating supply of Aergo is 472.5M. This is the total amount of Aergo that is available.