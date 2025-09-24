What is the market cap of Ada? The current market cap of Ada is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ada? Currently N/A of Ada were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.12M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Ada? The price of 1 Ada currently costs N/A.

How many Ada are there? The current circulating supply of Ada is 999.61M. This is the total amount of Ada that is available.