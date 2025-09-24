Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Circulating Supply
999.614M
Total Supply
999.614M
24h Volume
$1.1M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

Price unavailable

Blockworks Research

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Ada FAQs

What is the market cap of Ada?

The current market cap of Ada is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ada?

Currently N/A of Ada were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.12M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Ada?

The price of 1 Ada currently costs N/A.

How many Ada are there?

The current circulating supply of Ada is 999.61M. This is the total amount of Ada that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ada?

Ada currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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