Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.001542

Stats

Market Cap
$152.27M
FDV
$152.35M
Circulating Supply
98.824B
Total Supply
98.824B
24h Volume
$3.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.001542

Blockworks Research

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About

Newton is the infrastructure of the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy

AB FAQs

What is the market cap of AB?

The current market cap of AB is $152.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AB?

Currently 1.96B of AB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.03M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.68%.

What is the current price of AB?

The price of 1 AB currently costs $0.00.

How many AB are there?

The current circulating supply of AB is 98.82B. This is the total amount of AB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AB?

AB currently ranks 185 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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