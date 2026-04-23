What is the market cap of AB? The current market cap of AB is $ 152.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AB? Currently 1.96B of AB were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.03M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.68%.

What is the current price of AB? The price of 1 AB currently costs $0.00.

How many AB are there? The current circulating supply of AB is 98.82B. This is the total amount of AB that is available.