While The Breakdown is between seasons, we’re sharing the full version of a past conversation with Nick Almond. The discussion explores how to think about crypto networks, why common metrics can be misleading, and what actually matters when evaluating activity and value.





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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 03:07 ) Ethereum vs Solana Endgames

( 06:18 ) Nexo Ad

( 06:54 ) Valuation Paradigms and Realism

( 14:56 ) Nexo Ad

( 15:47 ) Decentralization vs Fintech Future

( 24:44 ) Measuring Decentralization





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Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



