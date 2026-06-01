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Dimon & Democrats Ready for War Over CLARITY

A centrist Democratic group is spending six figures to brand the CLARITY Act as "Trump's crypto grifto." Jamie Dimon is on the same side. David walks through what's actually happening and why crypto might need a Plan B. Plus: the SpaceX pre-IPO perp that flash crashed 45% on Hyperliquid, and Cardano canceling its annual conference. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:10) Anti-CLARITY FUD

(13:43) SpaceX Perps

(16:58) Cardano


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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