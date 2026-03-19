While The Breakdown is between seasons, we’re sharing a recent episode of Forward Guidance.

Felix is joined by Bob Elliott to break down how oil shocks impact inflation, growth, and central bank policy—and why markets may be underestimating the risks.

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.

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Forward Guidance: https://www.youtube.com/@ForwardGuidanceBW

Follow Bob: https://x.com/BobEUnlimited

Follow Felix: https://x.com/fejau_inc

Follow David: https://x.com/dcanellis





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Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:57 ) Oil Shock Challenges & Today vs 2022

( 10:38 ) Nexo Ad

( 11:13 ) Oil Shock Challenges & Today vs 2022 (Con’t)

( 16:12 ) The Energy Shock Impact on Households

( 20:14 ) How Will Central Banks & Bonds React?

( 30:40 ) Nexo Ad

( 31:37 ) Oil Shock Sequence of Events

( 33:26 ) Iran War’s Asymmetric Regional Impact

( 39:57 ) What Happens to Gold?

( 43:02 ) Understanding a Wartime Economy

( 47:34 ) Final Thoughts













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Disclaimer: Nothing said on The Breakdown is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Host and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.



