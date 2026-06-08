Pump.fun just rolled out Pump.fun Go — a bounty platform that pays you crypto for filming yourself doing… well, whatever. David on why this might actually matter for the next retail cycle. Plus: the coins quietly pumping through the bear, and the stablecoin chart suggesting we're still months from a bottom.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:09 ) Pump.Fun Bounties

( 14:48 ) Token Winners

( 24:36 ) Stablecoins





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



