Inside Pump.fun's New Bounty Platform
Pump.fun just rolled out Pump.fun Go — a bounty platform that pays you crypto for filming yourself doing… well, whatever. David on why this might actually matter for the next retail cycle. Plus: the coins quietly pumping through the bear, and the stablecoin chart suggesting we're still months from a bottom.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:09) Pump.Fun Bounties
(14:48) Token Winners
(24:36) Stablecoins
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.