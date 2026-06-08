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Inside Pump.fun's New Bounty Platform

Pump.fun just rolled out Pump.fun Go — a bounty platform that pays you crypto for filming yourself doing… well, whatever. David on why this might actually matter for the next retail cycle. Plus: the coins quietly pumping through the bear, and the stablecoin chart suggesting we're still months from a bottom.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:09) Pump.Fun Bounties

(14:48) Token Winners

(24:36) Stablecoins


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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