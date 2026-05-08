Coinbase Down Again, HIP-4 vs Polymarket, and Dueling Big Tech Crypto Partnerships | The Breakdown

David covers three Friday stories: Coinbase's hours-long outage on the back of an AWS cooling failure, the data on whether prediction markets are actually beating memecoins, and the dueling Solana + Google Cloud / AWS + Coinbase + Stripe agentic commerce announcements.





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:23 ) Coinbase AWS Outage

( 07:20 ) Nexo Ad

( 07:55 ) Prediction Markets, Memecoins, and HIP-4

( 15:58 ) Nexo Ad

( 16:51 ) Prediction Markets, Memecoins, and HIP-4 (Cont.)

( 19:15 ) Agentic Commerce Meta













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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



