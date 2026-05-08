Coinbase Down Again, HIP-4 vs Polymarket, and Dueling Big Tech Crypto Partnerships | The Breakdown
David covers three Friday stories: Coinbase's hours-long outage on the back of an AWS cooling failure, the data on whether prediction markets are actually beating memecoins, and the dueling Solana + Google Cloud / AWS + Coinbase + Stripe agentic commerce announcements.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:23) Coinbase AWS Outage
(07:20) Nexo Ad
(07:55) Prediction Markets, Memecoins, and HIP-4
(15:58) Nexo Ad
(16:51) Prediction Markets, Memecoins, and HIP-4 (Cont.)
(19:15) Agentic Commerce Meta
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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.