The Messy State of Crypto Governance with Jito Foundation's Nick Almond | The Breakdown
Nick Almond of the Jito Foundation joins David to walk through why DAO governance is a mess, what “pragmatic decentralization” looks like in practice, and how the CLARITY Act will reshape governance going forward. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:22) Why Governance Matters
(03:43) Token Voting
(05:12) Delegates and Multisigs
(08:56) Nexo Ad
(09:30) Sub-DAOs and Specialization
(11:33) Governance Tokens Origins
(15:47) Pragmatic Decentralization
(18:22) Cosmetic Votes and Value
(20:37) Nexo Ad
(21:35) Arbitrum Governance
(25:59) Regulation and CLARITY
(29:11) Bitcoin Governance Lessons
(34:03) Meta Governance and Agility
(36:48) Tokens as Equity Future
(39:41) Closing Thoughts
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› David — https://x.com/dcanellis
› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW
› Nick Almond — https://x.com/DrNickA
› Jito Foundation — https://x.com/jito_sol
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.