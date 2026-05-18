Nick Almond of the Jito Foundation joins David to walk through why DAO governance is a mess, what “pragmatic decentralization” looks like in practice, and how the CLARITY Act will reshape governance going forward. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:22 ) Why Governance Matters

( 03:43 ) Token Voting

( 05:12 ) Delegates and Multisigs

( 08:56 ) Nexo Ad

( 09:30 ) Sub-DAOs and Specialization

( 11:33 ) Governance Tokens Origins

( 15:47 ) Pragmatic Decentralization

( 18:22 ) Cosmetic Votes and Value

( 20:37 ) Nexo Ad

( 21:35 ) Arbitrum Governance

( 25:59 ) Regulation and CLARITY

( 29:11 ) Bitcoin Governance Lessons

( 34:03 ) Meta Governance and Agility

( 36:48 ) Tokens as Equity Future

( 39:41 ) Closing Thoughts









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW

› Nick Almond — https://x.com/DrNickA

› Jito Foundation — https://x.com/jito_sol





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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



