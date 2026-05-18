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The Messy State of Crypto Governance with Jito Foundation's Nick Almond | The Breakdown

Nick Almond of the Jito Foundation joins David to walk through why DAO governance is a mess, what “pragmatic decentralization” looks like in practice, and how the CLARITY Act will reshape governance going forward. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:22) Why Governance Matters

(03:43) Token Voting

(05:12) Delegates and Multisigs

(08:56) Nexo Ad

(09:30) Sub-DAOs and Specialization

(11:33) Governance Tokens Origins

(15:47) Pragmatic Decentralization

(18:22) Cosmetic Votes and Value

(20:37) Nexo Ad

(21:35) Arbitrum Governance

(25:59) Regulation and CLARITY

(29:11) Bitcoin Governance Lessons

(34:03) Meta Governance and Agility

(36:48) Tokens as Equity Future

(39:41) Closing Thoughts



FOLLOW THE SHOW

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW

› Nick Almond — https://x.com/DrNickA

› Jito Foundation — https://x.com/jito_sol


SPONSORS

› NEXO

Nexo is the premier digital wealth platform. Receive interest on your crypto, borrow against it without selling, and trade a range of assets. Now available in the U.S with 30 days of exclusive privileges. Get started at http://nexo.com/breakdown



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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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