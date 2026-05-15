Hyperliquid enabled early exposure to the biggest AI IPO of the year. Claude helped recover a Bitcoin wallet locked for 11 years. And CLARITY made it through markup. David runs through all three. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:05 Cerebras

12:42 Claude Rescues Wallet

19:17 CLARITY Markup Update





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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



