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The $70B AI IPO, Claude Cracks a Lost Wallet, and CLARITY Advances | The Breakdown

Hyperliquid enabled early exposure to the biggest AI IPO of the year. Claude helped recover a Bitcoin wallet locked for 11 years. And CLARITY made it through markup. David runs through all three. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:05 Cerebras

12:42 Claude Rescues Wallet

19:17 CLARITY Markup Update


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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