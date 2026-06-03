Crypto Still Sees Massive Returns On Par With Stocks
Everyone's saying crypto has been left behind by the stock market. David digs into the numbers — VVV outperformed SanDisk YTD, Hyperliquid beat NVIDIA and AMD, Stellar beat NVIDIA. The market is selecting winners. Plus: $4B of Bitcoin ETF outflows in 13 days (it's not as bad as it looks), and Microsoft's new "quantum-breaking" chip.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:05) Crypto Left Behind?
(10:24) Bitcoin ETF Flows
(14:35) Microsoft Quantum Chip
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.