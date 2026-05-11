Bored Apes Rally, Canton Raises at $2B and Saylor Raps the Bears | The Breakdown
David covers three Monday stories: the NFT mini-revival (Bored Apes doubled in a month), Canton raising $300M at a $2B valuation, and Saylor's AI rap video defending Strategy from “Ponzi” accusations. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:15) Are NFTs Back?
(07:24) Nexo Ad
(07:59) Are NFTs Back? (Cont.)
(12:06) Canton
(16:52) Nexo Ad
(17:46) Canton (Cont.)
(23:27) Strategy Rap
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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.