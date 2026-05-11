Bored Apes Rally, Canton Raises at $2B and Saylor Raps the Bears | The Breakdown

David covers three Monday stories: the NFT mini-revival (Bored Apes doubled in a month), Canton raising $300M at a $2B valuation, and Saylor's AI rap video defending Strategy from “Ponzi” accusations. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:15 ) Are NFTs Back?

( 07:24 ) Nexo Ad

( 07:59 ) Are NFTs Back? (Cont.)

( 12:06 ) Canton

( 16:52 ) Nexo Ad

( 17:46 ) Canton (Cont.)

( 23:27 ) Strategy Rap









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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



