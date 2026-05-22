Hyperliquid Hits ATH, XRP ETF Flows, and a $1B Pitch to Save Ethereum | The Breakdown
It's Bitcoin Pizza Day, and David runs through three Friday stories: Hyperliquid breaking all-time high (and why the buyback isn't really the driver), the XRP wallet and ETF flow narrative vs. what the data actually says, and Dankrad Feist's $1B proposal to "save Ethereum." Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:35) HYPE All-Time High
(06:48) Nexo Ad
(07:22) HYPE All-Time High (Cont.)
(12:25) XRP ETF Flows
(15:20) Nexo Ad
(16:25) XRP ETF Flows (Cont.)
(23:29) ETH Troubles
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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.