It's Bitcoin Pizza Day, and David runs through three Friday stories: Hyperliquid breaking all-time high (and why the buyback isn't really the driver), the XRP wallet and ETF flow narrative vs. what the data actually says, and Dankrad Feist's $1B proposal to "save Ethereum." Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:35 ) HYPE All-Time High

( 06:48 ) Nexo Ad

( 07:22 ) HYPE All-Time High (Cont.)

( 12:25 ) XRP ETF Flows

( 15:20 ) Nexo Ad

( 16:25 ) XRP ETF Flows (Cont.)

( 23:29 ) ETH Troubles





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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



