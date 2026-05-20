David unpacks the Ethereum Foundation exits, the Polymarket / UMA Oracle dispute mess revealed by the WSJ, and OpenAI's push to sell guaranteed compute on 1–3 year commits. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:23 ) ETH Foundation Departures

( 17:00 ) Polymarket Dispute Judges

( 27:11 ) OpenAI Guaranteed Compute





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