OpenAI Digs A Moat, Ethereum Foundation Loses Talent, And Polymarket’s UMA Problem | The Breakdown
David unpacks the Ethereum Foundation exits, the Polymarket / UMA Oracle dispute mess revealed by the WSJ, and OpenAI's push to sell guaranteed compute on 1–3 year commits. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:23) ETH Foundation Departures
(17:00) Polymarket Dispute Judges
(27:11) OpenAI Guaranteed Compute
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