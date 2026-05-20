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OpenAI Digs A Moat, Ethereum Foundation Loses Talent, And Polymarket’s UMA Problem | The Breakdown

David unpacks the Ethereum Foundation exits, the Polymarket / UMA Oracle dispute mess revealed by the WSJ, and OpenAI's push to sell guaranteed compute on 1–3 year commits. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:23) ETH Foundation Departures

(17:00) Polymarket Dispute Judges

(27:11) OpenAI Guaranteed Compute


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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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