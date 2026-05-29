When Bitcoin’s Bear Market Might End
David maps the current Bitcoin bear market against every prior one — where we are, how much longer it could run, and where the bottom could land.
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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.