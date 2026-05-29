David maps the current Bitcoin bear market against every prior one — where we are, how much longer it could run, and where the bottom could land.





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW

› The Breakdown Newsletter — https://blockworks.com/newsletter/the-breakdown





Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to the Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/





DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.



