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When Bitcoin’s Bear Market Might End

David maps the current Bitcoin bear market against every prior one — where we are, how much longer it could run, and where the bottom could land.


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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