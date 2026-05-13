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Bhutan Times the Top, CLARITY Hits Markup, and the Onchain Pokemon Card Boom | The Breakdown

Bhutan timed the Bitcoin top almost perfectly. The CLARITY Act may only let 10–20 chains qualify as “decentralized.” And onchain Pokémon cards are popping off. David runs through all three.


TIMESTAMPS:

(00:00) Intro

(01:31) Bhutan Sells

(06:37) Nexo Ad

(07:12) Bhutan Sells (Cont.)

(14:39) CLARITY Markup

(15:40) Nexo Ad

(16:31) CLARITY Markup (Cont.)

(25:30) Onchain Pokemon Card Boom


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› David — https://x.com/dcanellis

› The Breakdown — https://x.com/TheBreakdownBW


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DISCLAIMER

As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.


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The Breakdown

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