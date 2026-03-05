How should crypto tokens be valued? Haseeb Qureshi breaks down why cash-flow rights won’t "fix" prices, and how AI agents transacting on-chain could drive the next wave of demand.





Timestamps:

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 01:40 ) Tokens and Valuation Basics

( 03:02 ) Why Disclosures Matter

( 07:19 ) Aave Drama and Transparency

( 09:47 ) Aave Drama and Transparency (Con’t)

( 12:32 ) Cash Flows and Token Demand

( 14:21 ) AI Agents and the Future

( 21:12 ) AI Agents and the Future (Con’t)

( 26:53 ) Closing Thoughts

