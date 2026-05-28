A Google Engineer Made $1.2M Insider Trading on Polymarket
A Google engineer allegedly profited $1.2 million on Polymarket betting that d4vd would be Google's most-searched person of 2025 — using Google's own internal data. Plus: Blockworks' new Token Transparency Alliance, and an OpenZeppelin co-founder telling friends and family to exit DeFi.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:03) Polymarket Insider Trading
(10:39) Transparency Alliance
(21:56) DeFi Unsafe?
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DISCLAIMER
As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.