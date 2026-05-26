Polsia (AI Slop spelled backwards) just announced a $30M raise at a $250M valuation with one human employee. David thinks it's less a company, more performance art. Plus: Uber, Microsoft and NVIDIA all admit AI compute is too expensive, and Tether is launching what looks like a CBDC with the government of Georgia. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

( 00:00 ) Intro

( 01:28 ) Polsia

( 06:22 ) Nexo Ad

( 06:57 ) Polsia (Cont.)

( 16:10 ) Nexo Ad

( 17:04 ) Polsia (Cont.)

( 18:29 ) AI Compute Costs

( 27:15 ) Tether









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