Is This $250M AI Company Fake?
Polsia (AI Slop spelled backwards) just announced a $30M raise at a $250M valuation with one human employee. David thinks it's less a company, more performance art. Plus: Uber, Microsoft and NVIDIA all admit AI compute is too expensive, and Tether is launching what looks like a CBDC with the government of Georgia. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Intro
(01:28) Polsia
(06:22) Nexo Ad
(06:57) Polsia (Cont.)
(16:10) Nexo Ad
(17:04) Polsia (Cont.)
(18:29) AI Compute Costs
(27:15) Tether
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As always, remember this podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely their opinions, not financial advice.