This week, Michael and Vance sat down with Jito Labs’ CLO Rebecca Rettig to discuss the status of the CLARITY market structure bill, including congressional negotiations, committee roles, and the debate over stablecoin yield. They also cover regulatory dynamics, potential SEC and CFTC rulemakings, stablecoin oversight, implications for DeFi, and how the industry may evolve with or without new legislation.





Thanks for tuning in!

–

Follow Rebecca: https://x.com/RebeccaRettig1

Follow Oneshot: https://x.com/OneshotPodBW

Follow Framework Ventures: https://x.com/hiFramework

Follow Michael: https://x.com/im_manderson

Follow Vance: https://x.com/pythianism





Subscribe on YouTube: http://bit.ly/4aytFti

Subscribe on Apple: https://bit.ly/4aJwHen

Subscribe on Spotify: https://bit.ly/4rZkkSt

—-

Timestamps

( 00:00 ) Introduction

( 02:12 ) Updates on CLARITY

( 06:59 ) Role of Committees & White House

( 11:11 ) The Yield Question

( 27:33 ) The Rulemaking Process

( 42:27 ) What Happens If CLARITY Passes?

—--

Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.