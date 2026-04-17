SaaS Under Pressure, Saylor’s Bitcoin Accumulation, and HYPE’s Breakthrough | Roundup
This week, Michael and Vance sat down to discuss their macro outlook, AI's pressure on SaaS valuations, the evolving venture capital landscape, Michael Saylor's accelerating Bitcoin purchases, Hyperliquid's breakout moment, and the Fed chair nomination and rate cut outlook.
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Timestamps
(00:00) Introduction
(02:11) Macro Outlook
(08:33) Thoughts on SaaS & Fintech
(16:50) The VC Model Today
(23:04) Saylor’s Buying Spree
(31:10) Quantum’s Impact on Crypto
(34:06) Thoughts on Hyperliquid
(46:55) The New Fed Chair
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Disclaimer: Nothing said on Oneshot is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Michael, Vance and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.