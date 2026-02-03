Gm! In this episode we are joined by Xiao-Xiao, President of Jupiter, to discuss his background and transition to Jupiter, the shift toward onchain finance, growth of decentralized trading, stablecoins, mobile adoption, institutional participation, and Jupiter’s product strategy, and long-term vision for onchain financial infrastructure.





Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:55 ) Xiao-Xiao’s Background

( 8:57 ) CeFi to DeFi

( 14:16 ) Scaling Onchain Finance at Jupiter

( 31:49 ) Jupiter Mobile Strategy

( 36:16 ) Cards on Jupiter

( 39:41 ) What’s Holding Institutions Back?

( 50:45 ) How Jupiter Defines Success

( 59:40 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.