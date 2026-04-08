Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by defipancakes, Co-Founder and CTO of Titan, to discuss a major social engineering exploit affecting Drift, broader DeFi security practices, and the Solana ecosystem’s response. We also explore Titan’s new Dart routing product, market structure trends, stablecoin and tokenized asset activity, and evolving competition in onchain trading and perps.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:12 ) Drift Hack Fallout

( 4:28 ) Lessons From the Drift Hack

( 10:27 ) Titan Launches Dart

( 17:02 ) Conditional Liquidity Debate

( 22:09 ) Stablecoin and New Asset Flow

( 30:38 ) Onchain Routing’s Future

( 36:23 ) Solana Foundation’s Role

( 41:25 ) Phoenix vs. Bulk Perps

( 50:34 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.