Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Eric and Hayden from Jito to discuss Solana Accelerate, the launch of Jito’s Maker Prioritization Plugin, and broader efforts to improve Solana’s market structure through more deterministic transaction scheduling. We also cover validator incentives, BAM architecture, plugin experimentation, perp and prediction markets, tokenized assets, and why user experience and distribution will be critical for driving on-chain trading adoption.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:23 ) Solana Accelerate Recap

( 6:22 ) Jito’s Maker Prioritization Plugin

( 9:56 ) Why Scheduler Rules Matter

( 13:42 ) Bam Adoption and Validator Incentives

( 18:22 ) Competing for Top of Batch

( 22:42 ) Faster Onchain Time

( 29:12 ) Bam After Solana Upgrades

( 34:13 ) Plugins Unlock New Use Cases

( 38:57 ) Building for Perps

( 41:32 ) What Better Market Structure Enables

( 49:06 ) UX, GTM, and Card Markets

( 56:05 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.