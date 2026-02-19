Gm! In this episode we discuss Blockworks’ new Solana-focused Lightspeed IR platform and a report on Solana block building. We examine the rivalry between Jito BAM and Harmonic, impacts on transaction ordering, fees, market structure, validator clients, and the push toward protocol-level solutions like MCP and application-controlled execution.Enjoy!

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 3:42 ) Lightspeed IR Platform Launch

( 6:40 ) Block Building on Solana

( 12:28 ) Jito Bam vs. Harmonic: Architecture Breakdown

( 16:51 ) MEV, Fees, and Market Structure Impacts

( 34:04 ) MCP and Solana's Path Forward

( 48:49 ) What Happened to Jito and Harmonic?

( 55:55 ) Alpenglow & MCP Timeline

( 59:03 ) Closing Comments

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.