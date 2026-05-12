Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Chris from Loyal to discuss building smart-account infrastructure on Solana to automate onchain financial tasks, including stablecoin yield optimization and agent-driven policies. We cover smart wallets, Seeker app development, consumer crypto UX, token-based fundraising through MetaDAO, community building, and the broader future of agentic finance and payments.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:27 ) Why Smart Wallets Matter

( 4:02 ) Loyal’s Origin Story

( 14:16 ) Smart Accounts Meet Fintech

( 18:59 ) Why Solana Lagged EVM

( 21:54 ) Real Agent Finance Use Cases

( 32:13 ) Why Launch on Seeker

( 37:56 ) Token Launch Lessons

( 54:42 ) Loyal’s Roadmap

( 56:37 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

