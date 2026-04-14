Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Catherine Gu, Head of Product, Digital Assets at Solana, to discuss her transition from Visa to Solana, the institutional adoption of blockchain, tokenization, payments infrastructure, and developer platforms. We also cover privacy and compliance challenges, onchain metrics, liquidity dynamics, and Solana’s vision for internet capital markets.

Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:31 ) Catherine's Crypto Journey

( 8:45 ) Why Solana Now

( 12:05 ) Solana Developer Platform

( 17:00 ) Privacy for Institutions

( 21:23 ) KYC and Attestations

( 27:50 ) Better Onchain Metrics

( 31:42 ) Solana’s Liquidity Pitch

( 35:35 ) Institutional Adoption Inflection

( 40:12 ) Internet Capital Markets

( 44:30 ) Memecoins, Brand, and Growth

( 49:25 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.