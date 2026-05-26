Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Robin, CEO and Founder of Raiku, to discuss his background in crypto and the development of Raiku’s Solana infrastructure products focused on faster, more predictable transaction execution. We cover validator economics, stake dynamics, enterprise trading infrastructure, institutional adoption challenges, upcoming Solana network upgrades, and the evolving role of market structure across the ecosystem.

Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:56 ) Robin’s Crypto Origin

( 6:59 ) Raiku’s Differentiation

( 10:24 ) Alpenglow’s Impact

( 13:01 ) Why Determinism Matters

( 17:47 ) Raiku’s Target Customers

( 20:13 ) Why Stake Coverage Matters

( 26:44 ) New Enterprise Products

( 33:18 ) Solana’s Demand Problem

( 36:43 ) TradFi’s Onchain Risks

( 42:11 ) Sol Revenue Streams

( 49:22 ) Raiku’s Product Roadmap

( 50:56 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.