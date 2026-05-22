Gm! In this episode, we’re joined by Christopher Perkins, CEO of 250 Digital Asset Management, to discuss Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of 250 Digital Asset Management, the institutional adoption of crypto, tokenization, regulatory developments, DeFi infrastructure, derivatives markets, and prediction markets. We also explore the convergence of AI and crypto, public market access, operational risk, and the evolving relationship between traditional finance and blockchain-based systems.





Enjoy!

--

Follow Lightspeed: ⁠ https://x.com/Lightspeedpodhq

Follow Franklin Templeton: https://x.com/FTI_US?lang=en

Follow Christopher Perkins: https://x.com/perkinscr97

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_





Join the Lightspeed Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+QHlbNTNS4gc1ZTVh

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:51 ) Franklin Templeton Acquisition

( 5:24 ) Regulation Unlocks Institutions

( 10:01 ) Tokenization’s Next Wave

( 17:08 ) Onchain Versus Wall Street

( 23:06 ) Risks Holding Institutions Back

( 28:08 ) Law Still Applies Onchain

( 35:55 ) Crypto’s Strongest Theses

( 40:43 ) Democratizing Financial Access

( 44:14 ) Franklin Templeton’s Crypto Roadmap

( 46:42 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.