Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Dann and Miir of Meteora to discuss their role as a core liquidity layer on Solana. We cover their evolution from integrations to product focus, the shift from passive yield farming to active LP strategies, and what’s next for DeFi liquidity.

Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:57 ) Meteora Origins

( 5:49 ) Launchpad Integration Push

( 11:33 ) Jupiter And Meteora

( 12:55 ) Yield Farming Evolves

( 21:22 ) LPing As Trading

( 25:50 ) Long Tail Liquidity

( 34:37 ) Product Roadmap

( 41:55 ) What Comes Next

( 45:06 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.