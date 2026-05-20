Gm! In today’s episode, we’re joined by Kash Dhanda, COO of Jupiter, to discuss Jupiter’s expanding DeFi strategy, including USDE integration, yield-generating assets, lending models, tokenized stocks, and perpetuals. We also cover stablecoin infrastructure, JLP and Jupnet development, Solana’s positioning in the broader crypto ecosystem, and Jupiter’s efforts to simplify DeFi products for mainstream users.





Enjoy!

--

Follow Lightspeed: ⁠ https://x.com/Lightspeedpodhq

Follow Jupiter: https://x.com/jupiterexchange

Follow Kash: https://x.com/kashdhanda?lang=en

Follow Joe: https://x.com/j0e_cooks

Follow Carlos: https://x.com/0xcarlosg

Follow Danny: https://x.com/defi_kay_





Join the Lightspeed Telegram: ⁠ https://t.me/+QHlbNTNS4gc1ZTVh

--

Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/

--

Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 2:30 ) Jupiter’s USDE Push

( 6:15 ) Bitwise Enters DeFi

( 8:14 ) Yield Assets on Jupiter

( 10:30 ) Lending Without Liquidations

( 12:11 ) Tokenized Stocks Onchain

( 20:21 ) Jupiter’s Super App Strategy

( 26:14 ) DIY DeFi Is Over

( 32:13 ) JUPUSD Stablecoin Strategy

( 35:53 ) Perps Beyond Crypto Natives

( 38:49 ) JLP, Jupnet, Solana

( 45:41 ) Winning Real Users

( 54:36 ) Closing Comments

--

Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.