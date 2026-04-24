Gm! In this episode, we’re joined by Xavier Ekkel, Founder of PreStocks, to explore the rise of PreStocks and tokenized access to private equity. We cover pricing and liquidity dynamics, Solana’s role in distribution, retail participation, onchain price discovery, IPO transitions, and the broader evolution of tokenized pre-IPO markets.





Enjoy!

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Timestamps:

( 0:00 ) Introduction

( 1:33 ) PreStocks' Background

( 6:02 ) How PreStocks Are Priced

( 14:59 ) Why Solana and Why Retail

( 24:43 ) Price Discovery to IPO

( 35:01 ) Which Private Names Matter?

( 40:14 ) Distribution and Next Steps

( 46:30 ) Closing Comments

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Disclaimers: Lightspeed was kickstarted by a grant from the Solana Foundation.





Nothing said on Lightspeed is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only, and any views expressed by anyone on the show are solely our opinions, not financial advice. Danny, and our guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.