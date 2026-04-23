DeFi Reality Check & The KelpDAO Hack
DeFi faces a defining stress test as a wave of exploits exposes hidden fragilities and forces a rethink of how decentralized systems actually operate.
This week, we unpack the KelpDAO exploit, exploring what went wrong and what it reveals about infrastructure, risk, and market structure.
We discuss single points of failure, contagion across lending markets, AI-driven exploits, evolving risk pricing, and whether DeFi must choose between true decentralization and practical safeguards. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:41 Kelp Hack Overview
09:28 DeFi’s Single-Point Failure
13:34 AI and Mythos Risk
17:26 DeFi Mispriced Lending Risk
23:53 Silver Linings After Kelp
31:17 Circuit Breakers or Bust
40:24 Arbitrum Freezes Stolen Funds
45:02 Tokenized Securities Stress Test
49:19 RWAs Gain Through Chaos
53:27 Lazarus, DeFi, and Recovery
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection
› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon
› Matt – https://x.com/Matt_Hougan
› David – https://x.com/dlawant
› Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
RESOURCES
Aave: Cracks in the Monolithic Thesis – https://app.blockworksresearch.com/research/aave-cracks-in-the-monolithic-thesis
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.