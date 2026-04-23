DeFi faces a defining stress test as a wave of exploits exposes hidden fragilities and forces a rethink of how decentralized systems actually operate.





This week, we unpack the KelpDAO exploit, exploring what went wrong and what it reveals about infrastructure, risk, and market structure.





We discuss single points of failure, contagion across lending markets, AI-driven exploits, evolving risk pricing, and whether DeFi must choose between true decentralization and practical safeguards. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:41 Kelp Hack Overview

09:28 DeFi’s Single-Point Failure

13:34 AI and Mythos Risk

17:26 DeFi Mispriced Lending Risk

23:53 Silver Linings After Kelp

31:17 Circuit Breakers or Bust

40:24 Arbitrum Freezes Stolen Funds

45:02 Tokenized Securities Stress Test

49:19 RWAs Gain Through Chaos

53:27 Lazarus, DeFi, and Recovery









FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Inflection Point – https://x.com/BWInflection

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› Matt – https://x.com/Matt_Hougan

› David – https://x.com/dlawant

› Michael – https://x.com/marcryptonio

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





RESOURCES

Aave: Cracks in the Monolithic Thesis – https://app.blockworksresearch.com/research/aave-cracks-in-the-monolithic-thesis





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.