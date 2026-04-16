Crypto is quietly rebuilding the financial system from the ground up, but what happens when traditional structures like yield, regulation and creative financial engineering get reassembled onchain?





This week, we explore new financial primitives, focusing on Strategy’s STRC product and the evolving DeFi regulation shaping institutional adoption.





We discuss synthetic yield products, Bitcoin treasury strategies, DeFi front-end rules, and how policy shifts could unlock tokenized securities and accelerate crypto’s integration into mainstream finance. Enjoy!









TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:46 Vault Insurance Arrives

04:21 STRC Explained

10:14 Why STRC Works

16:45 Why Others Cannot Copy

25:19 The Real DAT Debate

30:05 Would You Buy STRC?

34:22 SEC Opens DeFi Front Ends

45:08 Routing Rules Get Messy

52:03 Genius Act Rulemaking

56:03 Stablecoin Insurance Debate

01:00:38 Hyperliquid Founder Profile









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RESOURCES

› Colossus Jeffrey Yan Profile – https://colossus.com/article/beyond-the-sky-jeffrey-yan-hyperliquid/









DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Inflection Point is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.